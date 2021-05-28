CVTC District Board gives preliminary approval to new budget

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The CVTC District Board gave preliminary approval Thursday, May 27, to a new budget. On the immediate horizon is saying farewell to current CVTC President Bruce Barker, who will retire just as the new year starts, making way for new president Dr. Sunem Beaton-Garcia.

President Barker says the goals of the new budget include a new Ag Service Technician program, adding Respiratory Therapy at the River Falls Campus, further expansion of high school academies, expanded use of open educational resources and use of federal grant money to close opportunity gaps for students.

On the facilities side, CVTC will open the first of the referendum-approved projects when the Automated Fabrication Lab addition to the Manufacturing Education Center opens for the fall semester. Construction of the new Transportation Education Center is underway on the West Campus and work on a major expansion and remodeling project at the Emergency Services Education Center will begin in June.

Among the academic goals for the year reflected in the budget is to increase completion rates for students experiencing barriers. U.S. Department of Education Grants under the Title III and TRIO programs provide funds for addressing these needs.

The budget approved by the Board calls for a 3.41 percent reduction in the tax rate, the amount property owners pay per $1,000 of equalized value. The proposed rate of .87433 would result in a property tax bill for support of CVTC of $87.43 on $100,000 of property. An increase of equalized property values of 4.5 percent and an increase of 1.6 percent due to new construction allow for the lower rate. The tax levy (the total amount collected in property taxes across the entire CVTC district) increases only slightly, from $25.3 to $25.5 million.

Final approval of a 2021-22 budget will follow a public hearing in June. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

