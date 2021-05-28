DHS explains how people can “fight the bite” of ticks and mosquitoes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Spring time in the Badger State means mosquito and tick season is in full swing.

On average, around 3,500 cases of Lyme disease are reported each year in Wisconsin.

Lyme disease is spread by the bite of an infected deer tick.

The most common disease spread by mosquitoes in the state is West Nile virus, which causes a mild flu-like sickness in most people however, it can develop into a more serious neurological disease.

In time for Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer, tick and mosquito disease expert Rebecca Osborn explains how to “fight the bite.”

“Use an environmental protection agency, registered, insect repellent...you can also wear long sleeves and pants to cover exposed skin and then while you’re outdoors avoid walking directly through tall grass and brush or areas with a lot of leaf litter, as this is where ticks can be the most common,” says Osborn.

In addition to wearing protective clothing and repellent, Osborn also says to keep on the look out for symptoms from a tick bite or lingering mosquito bites.

The good news for both West Nile virus and Lyme disease, Osborn says is they are preventable.

