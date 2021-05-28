Advertisement

‘Don’t Wake the Trolls’ in River Prairie

Pay a visit to River Prairie to wake the sleeping Scandinavian trolls this long weekend.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Scandinavian trolls are taking over River Prairie Park in Altoona, yes you read that correctly, interactive troll sculptures are out to play in Wisconsin.

The mastermind behind the installation art comes all the way from Gothenburg, Sweden but the trolls have been assembled and brought to life by locally-owned Artisan Forge Metalworks and Solar Forma.

Mike Golat is Altoona’s city administrator, he says these trolls play into one of the founding values of the park which is family.

“The legend is that if the trolls see sunlight they turn to stone so that’s what that is they’re kind of stones and they’re the petrified trolls but if you go up and touch ‘em then they wake up,” says Golat.

A whimsical and free visit this Memorial Day weekend, but be careful Golat says the more hands that touch the stone faces, the grumpier the trolls become.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver's Training
DMV considers making road test waiver permanent
Menomonie woman found guilty of mistreatment of animals
Male suspect exposes himself in Menomonie
17-year-old sentenced to probation in murder case
The new equity, inclusion and diversity coordinator
The city and county of Eau Claire filled a new position to benefit the community

Latest News

Emergency landing at CVRA
No injuries reported after small plane makes emergency landing at CVRA
UW-River Falls makes music video about virtual learning and teaching
UW-River Falls students create a parody music video about virtual teaching and learning
Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
Golf Continues to Grow in Popularity (5/28/21)
Golf Continues to Grow in Popularity (5/28/21)
UW-River Falls Students Use Virtual Learning as Inspiration (5/28/21)
UW-River Falls Students Use Virtual Learning as Inspiration (5/28/21)