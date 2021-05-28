Advertisement

Eau Claire City Council interviews 11 candidates for vacant seat

On Thursday, the Eau Claire City Council interviewed 11 candidates for the at-large position vacated by Mai Xiong, who resigned April 12.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council is one step closer to filling a vacant seat on the council.

On Thursday, the council interviewed 11 candidates for the at-large position vacated by Mai Xiong, who resigned April 12.

In April, the council determined it would appoint Xiong’s successor to serve the remainder of the term, which expires in 2022.

The process for interested candidates to turn in their nominations began in late April and ran through 5 p.m. on May 18.

The 11 candidates are:

You can read their letters of interest and view the candidate interviews on the Eau Claire City Council website or by going here.

The next step is for each candidate to give the council a five-minute presentation on June 7, with the council set to appoint its newest member the next day, June 8.

The appointed candidate will begin serving on the city council on June 21.

