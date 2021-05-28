Advertisement

Feds warn Wisconsin it may lose $1.5 billion in school aid

The Joint Finance Committee votes on education spending on Thursday.
The Joint Finance Committee votes on education spending on Thursday.(Jeremy Nichols/WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Education is warning Wisconsin’s state superintendent of schools that the state could be in jeopardy of losing $1.5 billion in federal funding if a Republican education plan becomes law.

The Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee on Thursday approved spending about $128 million in state dollars on education and putting aside $350 million into a fund that could be used later for education expenses or anything else.

But the DOE warns that unless that money is spent on education, it could jeopardize the $1.5 billion sent to Wisconsin under the federal coronavirus aid bill.

The federal coronavirus relief bill enacted by Congress in March requires the state to spend $387 million more over two years on education in order for Wisconsin to keep $1.5 billion in aid.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver's Training
DMV considers making road test waiver permanent
Menomonie woman found guilty of mistreatment of animals
Male suspect exposes himself in Menomonie
17-year-old sentenced to probation in murder case
The new equity, inclusion and diversity coordinator
The city and county of Eau Claire filled a new position to benefit the community

Latest News

Emergency landing at CVRA
No injuries reported after small plane makes emergency landing at CVRA
UW-River Falls makes music video about virtual learning and teaching
UW-River Falls students create a parody music video about virtual teaching and learning
Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
Golf Continues to Grow in Popularity (5/28/21)
Golf Continues to Grow in Popularity (5/28/21)
UW-River Falls Students Use Virtual Learning as Inspiration (5/28/21)
UW-River Falls Students Use Virtual Learning as Inspiration (5/28/21)