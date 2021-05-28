Advertisement

Flags ordered to be half-staff for Memorial Day

Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Flags will be flown at half-staff on Memorial Day in Wisconsin to pay tribute to fallen heroes.

Governor Tony Evers issued the order on Friday.

“Our service members exemplify great courage, selflessness, dedication, hard work, and determination, and we owe so much to the brave individuals who have given their lives in battle—they will forever be heroes,” said Gov. Evers.

Both the U.S. and state of Wisconsin flags will fly at half-staff beginning at sunrise on May 31.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menomonie woman found guilty of mistreatment of animals
Male suspect exposes himself in Menomonie
17-year-old sentenced to probation in murder case
Driver's Training
DMV considers making road test waiver permanent
The new equity, inclusion and diversity coordinator
The city and county of Eau Claire filled a new position to benefit the community

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Noon (5/28/21)
More than 1,000 UW System students receive tuition credit for providing COVID-19 vaccinations
Scott Jensen, who is running for governor of Minnesota, is the first named plaintiff in a...
Minnesota candidate backs move to block COVID shots for kids