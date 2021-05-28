Advertisement

Free football camp scheduled for June 5th in Eau Claire

By Justus Cleveland
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 4th Annual “Wisconsin Legends Camp” will return on Saturday, June 5th at South Middle School in Eau Claire. It will be free to athletes between the ages of 7 to 18.

The event will feature football skill stations, the 40-yard dash, “hot hands” and for fun some mini-golf as well.

The organizer of the camp is NFL agent and Eau Claire native Jordan Hagedorn.

For more information and to register you can go to WisconsinLegendsCamp.com. The camp will run from 9:30-12:30.

