Gov. Tony Evers congratulates class of 2021 graduates

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo courtesy Wisconsin.gov (2020)
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo courtesy Wisconsin.gov (2020)(WSAW)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers congratulated the class of 2021 on graduating during an “unprecedented year” which caused many students to adapt to online learning.

Hello, graduates! Governor Tony Evers here. Congratulations on your graduation and reaching such a major milestone. I am thrilled to share in this special occasion and to celebrate with all of you.

I know that the past year was a challenging one beyond anything we could have imagined, but I know I speak for all of your family, friends, and loved ones when I say we are all proud of you.

You stayed flexible, resilient, and steadfast in your dedication to your studies, and your hard work has paid off.

Now you are taking a step into the next chapter of your life and you will be able to take everything that you learned and bring it with you into the next stage, and you will surely continue to make your families, communities, and our entire state proud.

So, on behalf of the state of Wisconsin, congratulations class of 2021 on your graduation, and best of luck in your future endeavors!

Gov. Tony Evers

To watch the video, click here.

