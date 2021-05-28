La Crosse Central honors veterans through 99th Memorial Day ceremony

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A nearly century-long tradition continued Friday morning at La Crosse Central High School.

Central High School hosted its 99th annual Memorial Day program, held every year since the school opened in 1923.

The ceremony included a flag presentation and a performance from Central High School’s robed choir.

In addition, an address was given by 2007 Central High School graduate Aliyah Richling.

Richling is an active duty member of the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band, and is stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

She says that when she was part of the Memorial Day program in high school she never expected to be back one day in a military uniform.

Richling reflected on the impact the observance of Memorial Day had on her as a teenager.

“As I stand here, I think about the 18-year-old girl who stood on the front steps of Central...I remember reflecting on the names of the Central graduates who have served and perished as they fought for our country,” Richling said. “I also remember feeling the power of the National Anthem, the solemn, reflective nature of “Taps”, the almost liturgical movements of the traditions of the flag, and the long-lasting legacy of all of our veterans.”

Central High School Associate Principal Jeff Axness says that to the best of the school’s knowledge, Central’s Memorial Day observance is the longest-running high school ceremony in the nation.

