La Crosse community offers input on former Kmart building

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in La Crosse are voicing their opinions on what should happen with the old Kmart building.

An open house this week from Three Sixty Real Estate allowed attendees to offer suggestions for what they want to see the site turn into.

Ideas ranged from affordable housing to retail stores to new restaurants in the community.

Three Sixty Real Estate is now compiling the responses and will return with a new plan in the next few months.

“We’ll start doing design sketches, and that will take 30-90 days, somewhere in there to really get it laid out, and then we’ll come back to the neighborhood again and say here’s our thoughts based on the input you’ve given us,” Three Sixty owner Marven Wanders said.

The building has been vacant since Kmart closed in 2017.

U-Haul had purchased the building in January with plans to open a retail showroom, but the company pulled out of the project in March.

