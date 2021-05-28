Advertisement

Minnesota candidate backs move to block COVID shots for kids

Scott Jensen, who is running for governor of Minnesota, is the first named plaintiff in a...
Scott Jensen, who is running for governor of Minnesota, is the first named plaintiff in a petition filed in federal court in Alabama which calls the vaccines “dangerous biological agents.”(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen is backing a court action to stop COVID-19 vaccinations for 12- to 16-year-olds that, among other things, compares the inoculations to Nazi experimentation on imprisoned Jews.

Jensen is a family physician and former state senator from Chaska. And he’s the first named plaintiff in a petition filed in federal court in Alabama by America’s Frontline Doctors, which calls the vaccines “dangerous biological agents.”

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the group has attempted to diminish the seriousness of the pandemic and pushed misleading and false information. Jensen tells the newspaper he didn’t read the group’s entire petition before endorsing it.

