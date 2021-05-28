More than 1,000 UW System students receive tuition credit for providing COVID-19 vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -More than 1,000 nursing and pharmacy students in the UW System earned a $500 tuition credit for helping to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

The UW System announced 1,042 students received the credit on Friday.

“When our communities needed them, our students stepped up to help us beat back the pandemic,” says UW System President Tommy Thompson. “I am so very proud of them, and I am very grateful to the excellent nursing and pharmacy faculty, staff, and deans who helped make this possible.”

A second vaccination credit will be available to students from May 23 through Aug. 31.

The credit is funded through a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The UW System previously provided a tuition credit to nursing and health care students who assisted hospitals, clinics, and other medical providers during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.