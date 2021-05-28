Nearly half of Wisconsin prison inmates are fully vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. - Nearly half of the people in custody in Wisconsin’s prisons and youth facilities are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The rate exceeds the vaccination rate for Wisconsin as a whole, after initially lagging behind.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows nearly 9,000 people, or 47.2%, of the eligible prison population, have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. That’s compared with 41.7% of eligible state residents overall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.