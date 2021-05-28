Neenah rescue’s post about “big-boned sweetheart” cat goes viral

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A cat that’s lived a tough life will likely find a forever home thanks to a viral post from a Neenah orphan animal rescue.

Buster, a 6-year-old “big-boned sweetheart”, has been recovering at the Orphan Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, 810 S. Commercial St.

The rescue posted Buster’s story on Facebook and it’s been shared nearly 9,000 times and reached hundreds of thousands of people.

The post says Buster has not had an easy life. He endured a winter outside. In February, he was brought into the rescue with a dislocated hip, broken and infected teeth, frostbitten ears, scabs, clubbed tail and more.

Now, Buster has completed his medical work and he’s ready for a home.

“I am so loveable and sweet. I like other cats as well. I have a habit of giving ‘love bites’, so I would be best in a home with older kids, just in case. I don’t break skin, or bite when I am angry, I just sometimes mouth your hand or arm while you’re petting me. I know I look a little rough, and I know that will likely affect me getting adopted, but if you could please find it in your heart to look past my bald spot, frostbitten ears, and wonky tail, I promise to love you forever,” reads the Facebook post.

An update posted Thursday says applications have been submitted for Buster’s forever home. The rescue is no longer taking applications at this time.

“The amount of love everyone has shown for a cat who is down on his luck and in need of a loving home is a true testament to the good in this world,” reads a post on Facebook.

to donate to the rescue.

