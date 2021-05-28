Portage high school teacher arrested after alleged sexual relationship with student

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) -A 35-year-old Portage High School teacher is in jail after having a sexual relationship with a juvenile student, according to Portage police.

Abby Dibbs, of Cross Plains, was charged Friday with two counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff.

Police say the school district contacted police Wednesday after learning about the alleged relationship between Dibbs and the male student.

According to a criminal complaint filed Friday, Dibbs admitted the 17-year-old student arrived at her home on May 21 and May 22, and had sexual intercourse with him on both days. She also told a detective that they discussed how they felt about each other and there were “lines they could not cross.” The complaint states she admitted those lines were crossed.

The 17-year-old spoke with a detective and confirmed the relationship, stating he was in love with Dibbs, according to the criminal complaint.

While the teen said he was upset “with the person who snitched on them,” his mother was glad the person who reported it did the right thing due to the inappropriate relationship, according to court documents.

The Portage Community School District released a statement Friday morning on Dibbs’ arrest saying she is no longer employed by the district and will not be returning to the classroom.

Joshua Sween, the school district’s administrator, stated the district will not be commenting further to “ensure there is no disruption to the investigation by law enforcement and to protect the privacy of others involved.”

Dibbs is scheduled to appear in court on Friday for her inital appearance. If she is convicted, Dibbs can face up to 12 years in prison and $20,000 for both charges.

