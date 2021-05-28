Rep. Ron Kind announces $130 million for colleges, universities and students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rep. Ron Kind announced Friday that more than $130 million in emergency funding will go to colleges, universities and students under the American Rescue Plan.

The funding is intended to help these institutions cope with financial fallout that happened from the COVID-19 pandemic. Kind says at least half of the funding for each institution will distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who may be facing hunger, homelessness or other hardships.

The following colleges and universities will receive funding:

·Chippewa Valley Technical College: $ 12,064,210

·Mid-State Technical College: $ 5,884,728

·Southwest Wisconsin Technical College: $ 3,515,861

·University of Wisconsin-Stout: $14,247,930

·University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire: $20,109,879

·University of Wisconsin-La Crosse: $18,200,686

·University of Wisconsin-Platteville: $13,907,832

·University of Wisconsin-River Falls: $12,564,782

·University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point: $18,002,658

·Viterbo University: $3,837,463

·Western Technical College: $ 8,741,509

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.