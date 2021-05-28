Advertisement

Salvation Army establishes new fund to help provide housing necessities

The Salvation Army is establishing its new Make a House a Home Fund
The Salvation Army is establishing its new Make a House a Home Fund(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new fund from the Salvation Army hopes to provide necessary housing supplies to the community.

The Make a House a Home Fund will support individuals and families who have just secured housing by providing washers, dryers, mattresses and other necessities.

The fund was kickstarted by an anonymous donor who is going to match up to $5,000 in donations until June 5th.

Community Relations Specialist Hope Hickman says the Salvation Army has about $600 in the fund, and is spreading word of the fund throughout the community in order to boost donations.

Hickman hopes the fund will continue to grow once more and more people hear about it.

“Making this fund sustainable is a goal that we have here at the Salvation Army, we want to see it grow, we want to see people know about it...we want to see what it can do,” Hickman added.

Hickman says the Salvation Army is planning on using the initial donations to purchase a washer and dryer for a family in need.

Those interested in learning more about the fund or wanting to provide a direct donation can visit the Salvation Army’s Virtual Match Day Site.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver's Training
DMV considers making road test waiver permanent
Menomonie woman found guilty of mistreatment of animals
Male suspect exposes himself in Menomonie
17-year-old sentenced to probation in murder case
The new equity, inclusion and diversity coordinator
The city and county of Eau Claire filled a new position to benefit the community

Latest News

Emergency landing at CVRA
No injuries reported after small plane makes emergency landing at CVRA
UW-River Falls makes music video about virtual learning and teaching
UW-River Falls students create a parody music video about virtual teaching and learning
Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
Golf Continues to Grow in Popularity (5/28/21)
Golf Continues to Grow in Popularity (5/28/21)
UW-River Falls Students Use Virtual Learning as Inspiration (5/28/21)
UW-River Falls Students Use Virtual Learning as Inspiration (5/28/21)