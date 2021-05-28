Salvation Army establishes new fund to help provide housing necessities

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new fund from the Salvation Army hopes to provide necessary housing supplies to the community.

The Make a House a Home Fund will support individuals and families who have just secured housing by providing washers, dryers, mattresses and other necessities.

The fund was kickstarted by an anonymous donor who is going to match up to $5,000 in donations until June 5th.

Community Relations Specialist Hope Hickman says the Salvation Army has about $600 in the fund, and is spreading word of the fund throughout the community in order to boost donations.

Hickman hopes the fund will continue to grow once more and more people hear about it.

“Making this fund sustainable is a goal that we have here at the Salvation Army, we want to see it grow, we want to see people know about it...we want to see what it can do,” Hickman added.

Hickman says the Salvation Army is planning on using the initial donations to purchase a washer and dryer for a family in need.

Those interested in learning more about the fund or wanting to provide a direct donation can visit the Salvation Army’s Virtual Match Day Site.

