Twins times five, all in one class

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s almost Graduation Day for 8th graders at Father Allouez Catholic School in Allouez, just outside Green Bay.

And since this year’s graduating class of 26 student is beyond unique, you can easily forgive staff and teachers for spending years seeing double.

“It was just crazy as they kept enrolling -- another set of twins, another set of twins -- you’ve got to be kidding me -- another set of twins,” Principal Kay Franz recalls with a chuckle.

That’s right. Not one, two, three or even four, but five sets of twins.

There are identical twins, Megan and Mary Meyer and Ella and Megan Gelb.

Then there are fraternal twins Lane and Evan Ertman, Jennifer and Christian Martinez, and Jack and Christian Collins, who happened to be the last set of twins to join the club in 5th grade.

“I was really surprised. I didn’t expect that many sets of twins in one class,” says Jack Collins.

Over the years, they’ve developed a connection that runs deep.

“Our relationship is really close, we’re very closely bonded, and I think we’re very good friends and get along well with each other,” says Jack Collins.

“There’s a lot of people you can relate to because they understand what it’s like having a twin,” says Mary Meyer.

Amongst themselves, the twins have enjoyed a few advantages over the other students.

“In school, for instance, you can maybe forget homework or something and your twin brother would have it for you,” says Christian Collins.

In the hallways, though, they’ve created a constant dilemma.

“There are days that I never get them straight, so they were just okay with me going, ‘Mary,’ ‘Megan,’ ‘Lane,’ you know, and they’re like, ‘No,’ and I’m like, ugh,” says Principal Franz with a smile.

In just a few days, the twins times five will be no more as different high schools are in their future.

“We’re all kind of like a tight-knit group, so it’ll definitely be sad to say goodbye to everyone,” says Megan Meyer.

And sad for the school, as well.

“Excellent kids, oh my gosh. Super leaders, great in the classroom, great friends to each other. Can’t say enough about them. They will be missed, a lot,” says Principal Franz.

