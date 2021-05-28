Advertisement

DHS says no vaccine passport plans, clarifying Mayorkas

By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security says there won’t be any federal vaccination database nor any mandate that requires people to get a single vaccination credential. It says there are no plans for anything like a U.S. passport.

DHS made the announcement Friday seeking to clarify what Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said earlier in response to a question in a TV interview. Mayorkas had said the agency was “taking a very close look” at the possibility of vaccine passports as the coronavirus pandemic eases and Americans begin to travel overseas.

A DHS spokesperson says the agency is looking at how to ensure Americans traveling abroad have a quick and easy way to enter other countries.

Mayorkas was asked on ABC’s “Good Morning America” if there could be “vaccine passports for travel internationally, either into or out of the U.S.” He replied, “We’re taking a very close look at that.” He added that a guiding principle during the pandemic has been “making sure that any passport that we provide for vaccinations is accessible to all and that no one is disenfranchised.”

The DHS statement said Mayorkas was referring to “ensuring that all U.S. travelers will be able to easily meet any anticipated foreign country entry requirements.” It did not elaborate on how that would be accomplished. And it did not directly address the question of vaccine passports.

Many conservatives oppose vaccine passports, calling them an intrusion into personal freedom and private health choices.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menomonie woman found guilty of mistreatment of animals
Male suspect exposes himself in Menomonie
17-year-old sentenced to probation in murder case
Driver's Training
DMV considers making road test waiver permanent
The new equity, inclusion and diversity coordinator
The city and county of Eau Claire filled a new position to benefit the community

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College...
LIVE: Biden’s remarks at Joint Base Langley-Eustis; social spending, business tax hike drive $6T budget
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Noon (5/28/21)
In this April 1, 2014, file photo, the headquarters for the U.S. Agency for International...
Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 orgs with phishing
A Utah headstone is receiving a lot of attention for the fudge recipe displayed on it.
Utah headstone’s fudge recipe shared around the world