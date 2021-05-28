Wisconsin residents receive 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Wisconsin set a new high mark in the campaign to vaccinate the population against COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Five million doses have now gone exclusively to Wisconsinites.

The state passed the 5 million dose milestone last week, on May 22, but some of those doses went to people from out-of-state, such as people who work in Wisconsin or live near the state line. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Friday that 5,009,106 doses have been administered to Wisconsin residents.

COVID-19 VACCINES

A total 2,766,155 Wisconsin residents have now received at least one shot in the arm, or 47.5% of the population. Out of that, 2,427,513 residents are fully vaccinated, which is 41.7%.

Including people from outside the state, vaccinators have administered 5,129,226 doses here. The majority were the Pfizer vaccine, at 2,768,312 doses, trailed distantly by the Moderna vaccine with 2,154,625 doses. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one shot to be completed vaccinated, went to 206,109 people.

Vaccination numbers saw more sluggish growth in Friday’s n Friday’s report than in recent days, perhaps a sign of the upcoming holiday weekend.

WISCONSIN:

ALLOCATED: 5,328,515 (from 5/25)

ADMINISTERED: 5,129,226

PFIZER: 2,768,312

MODERNA: 2,154,625

JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 206,109

FIRST DOSE: 2,766,155 (47.5%)

FULLY VACCINATED: 2,427,513 (41.7%)

WESTERN WISCONSIN:

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 51,413 (49.1%) FULLY VACCINATED: 46,959 (44.9%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 28,228 (43.7%) FULLY VACCINATED: 26,012 (40.2%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 63,581 (53.9%) FULLY VACCINATED: 56,744 (48.1%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 17,125 (37.7%) FULLY VACCINATED: 15,456 (34.1%)

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The state added 13 people to the COVID-19 death toll, but only 4 of those deaths occurred in the past 30 days. Based only on recent deaths, the DHS says the state is averaging 3 deaths per day over the past 7 days. The pandemic total is 7,053 deaths due to COVID-19.

The total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic reached Wisconsin rose to 609,787, which is 226 more cases than Thursday afternoon’s report. It’s the fourth-smallest increase in two weeks.

The 7-day average of the positivity rate, measured as a percentage of all COVID-19 tests, declined from 2.3% to 2.1% on Friday. The DHS cautions that Thursday the spread of the virus was high in 63 counties and very high in 2 northwestern Wisconsin counties.

WISCONSIN:

POSITIVE: 609,787 (+226)

DEATHS: 7,053 (+12)

7-DAY AVERAGE (BY TEST): 2.1%

WESTERN WISCONSIN:

EAU CLAIRE CO.: 11,593 (+2)

CHIPPEWA CO.: 7,468 (+2)

LA CROSSE CO.: 12,809 (-5)

DUNN CO.: 4,683 (0)

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Friday 229 people are in hospitals around the state being treated for COVID-19. Seventy-eight of them are in intensive care. That’s 8 more in ICU since Thursday but just 2 more patients overall.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

