Ahead of Memorial Day, veterans are honored at Eau Claire cemeteries

Memorial Day Service in Eau Claire
Memorial Day Service in Eau Claire
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Memorial Day is just around the corner, and veterans from around the Chippewa Valley paid their respects this morning at two Eau Claire cemeteries.

Each Saturday before Memorial Day, members of the VFW post 3205 and 305, American Legion post 53 and 550, and more gather for a small ceremony. The dedication is to remember and respect all soldiers at Forest Hill and Lakeview cemeteries. Community members came out to observe and pay their respects as well.

“We are here to honor all veterans male and female who has served the United States and our protection to keep us safe and free a lot of them have given up their lives, some have come back disabled and we owe it to them to keep them going and help them out as much as we can,” said Rod Anderson, Commander of American Legion post 53.

