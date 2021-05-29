Chippewa Falls High School celebrates graduates with a drive-in ceremony

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Family, friends and community members lined the streets of Chippewa Falls Friday evening to cheer on graduates as they paraded through the city for a drive-in graduation.

Seniors drove from the fairgrounds to the high school to collect a diploma. Many students decorated their cars with balloons, paint, pictures and more as they were cheered on with pom poms and cowbells. Their names and post-graduation plans were announced over the radio.

“I am excited. I think it will be good to get out and explore a different surrounding because we have been a bit stuck in Chippewa between the school and our jobs and that kind of stuff so it will definitely be a different thing for us to be able to go out and meet new people and do different things that we are not used to,” said Ava Fries ahead of graduation.

During the last 15 months, members of the class of 2021 have been on a roller coaster ride of changes, transitioning back and forth between virtual and in-person learning, waiting to see how many milestones would be impacted by COVID-19.

Social distancing will also leave the seniors with unique memories like a class photo of students masked and six feet apart, taking art and gym class from home and meeting their classmates and teachers pets in virtual classrooms.

“Nothing is weirder than my parents and brother waking up to see me doing jumping jacks in the living room to a computer,” said Katie Smithberg.

Some seniors say the challenges have made some more resilient.

“I feel like this was a great learning experience for us to be flexible and be able to realize there always has to be a back up plan,” said Brady Butak.

For many, it was the teachers who kept them focused in the unusual year.

“They kept us on track with what we were supposed to do and they allowed the transitions to go really smoothly between like online and regular in person classes,” said Baylee Jacquemart.

As pandemic restrictions begin to ease, students say they are hopeful for a more normal college experience however the impacts of COVID-19 will linger.

“I feel like we are never going to take something for granted again,” said Butak.

“In college when we have the opportunities I know the majority of our class will be taking them whenever we can,” said Smithberg.

