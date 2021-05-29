Court rules against using race, sex to allocate federal aid

(AP) -A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of a conservative legal group that sought to stop President Joe Biden’s administration from giving priority status for COVID-19 relief to restaurants and bars owned by women and certain minorities.

The U.S. Sixth Circuit Appeals Court issued a 2-1 opinion Thursday that said the government cannot allocate limited coronavirus relief funds based on race and sex.

It issued an order for the government to stop using the criteria when processing an application from Antonio Vitolo, an East Tennessee restaurant owner.

The ruling says the SBA shall fund Vitolo’s grant applications, if approved, without regard to race or sex.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.