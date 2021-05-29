Haymarket Plaza introduces new ‘Eddies’ sculpture

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Haymarket Plaza was filled with song and celebration today, centered around introducing a new sculpture to the city.

The steel and bronze sculpture is named ‘Eddies’ after the swirling pattern water makes when it joins together. Artist Michael Szabo’s goal was to design something that fit in the plaza on the confluence of the rivers. The abstract piece is meant to represent the infinite flow of community, solidarity, and creativity that Eau Claire provides.

“Today is the culmination of Creative Economy Month which is the month of May. It could not have been a better, more beautiful day for this. We combined a lot of activities here at the plaza as well as the artist market and the Eau Claire Public Artists Council brought and dedicated this sculpture in partnership with the city .... The beauty of this is that this plaza, as many have said, is a beautiful space and what makes it the most important and beautiful is the people,” said President of the Eau Claire Public Arts Council, Jo Ellen Burke.

Burke hopes people who pass by will stop for a moment to take in the city’s newest addition.

The artwork was picked by a jury from 45 other submissions.

