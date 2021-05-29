Advertisement

New Glarus nursing home one of few nationally to report zero COVID-19 outbreaks

(CDC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A nursing home in New Glarus was one of 64 nursing homes in the country that reported no COVID-19 outbreaks, health officials reported Thursday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s U.S. Government Accountability Office Report, nursing homes in the U.S. had an average of three outbreaks during the review period of May 2020-January 2021.

Around 94% of nursing homes experienced more than one outbreak, but the New Glarus Home experienced none during the eight-month period.

Erin Francois, Executive Director of New Glarus Home said they were honored to reach the milestone.

“We are 1 of 64 nursing homes that had no outbreaks of COVID-19, but our team is one of thousands of nursing homes across this country serving our senior population with compassion, dedication and commitment,” said Francois.

The report noted the COVID-19 pandemic had a disproportionate impact on those who are elderly or have a disability, as well as that asymptomatic transmission of the virus was a contributing factor in the spread.

Francois explained that the New Glarus Home credits routine testing of their staff from preventing an outbreak.

“These infection prevention measures were key in identifying risk of infection and preventing transmission,” said Francois.

GAO included data from the 13,380 Medicare- and Medicaid-certified homes in their study.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver's Training
DMV considers making road test waiver permanent
Abby Dibbs, a former Portage High School teacher, appears via video in Columbia County Circuit...
Former Portage high school teacher charged after alleged sexual relationship with student
Five sets of twins make up almost half of this year's graduating 8th grade class at Father...
Twins times five, all in one class
Emergency landing at CVRA
No injuries reported after small plane makes emergency landing at CVRA
17-year-old sentenced to probation in murder case

Latest News

Memorial Day Service in Eau Claire
Ahead of Memorial Day, veterans are honored at Eau Claire cemeteries
Restaurants
Court rules against using race, sex to allocate federal aid
New sculpture in Eau Claire
Haymarket Plaza introduces new ‘Eddies’ sculpture
AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a...
Major theater chains drop mask requirements for vaccinated moviegoers
Since the nose doesn’t know pot is now legal, K-9s retire