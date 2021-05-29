Advertisement

No injuries reported after small plane makes emergency landing at CVRA

Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are safe after a small plane needed to make an emergency landing at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Friday evening.

According to the Eau Claire Fire Department, the emergency call came in as electrical issues with the plane and issues with the plane’s landing gear. A “hard landing” was possible. The fire department responded to the scene, just in case.

The fire department says the plane was able to land safely at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. Neither of the two people on board the plane had any injuries.

The Eau Claire Fire Department didn’t know where the plane was flying from, or where it was planning to land.

