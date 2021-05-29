SportScene 13 for Friday, May 28th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes roll on the diamond past Menomonie led by Vincent Trapani who throws 17 strikeouts in the win while Eau Claire Immanuel faces off against CFC.

In girls High School soccer, Eau Claire Memorial comes back and takes down River Falls in game one of the Big Rivers Conference Tournament.

Plus, it is a big day for UWEC Track and Field as Marcus Weaver takes home two National Championships.

