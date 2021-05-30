A return to normalcy: kicking off Memorial Day weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -This is the first major holiday weekend since the CDC announced fully vaccinated people can go without face coverings and social distancing.

“You know you get double vaxxed-up on Pfizer and you’re ready to go,” says Ryan Moody, a University of Minnesota student visiting friends in Eau Claire.

Memorial Day weekend holds a greater meaning this year.

“It’s a little bit more of a sign of relief, you know I have my vaccine, and I’m like, a lot of restrictions are coming down so I’m just really kind of trying to enjoy life again like it was before,” says fellow UM student Andrew Hoang.

Eau Claire County beaches opened Friday morning and Half Moon Beach saw people of all ages eager to hit the water ahead of Memorial Day.

“I think the water might be a little cold, but the suns out , but it’s not too windy, so I’ll give it a shot,” says Kiefer Ekvern-Jamme, trying out a new paddleboard at Half Moon Beach.

To think back a year ago, when most of the world was shuttered...

“Last Memorial Day I was probably just hanging out with my family in the back yard,” says Hoang.

“Wearing a mask and not being able to go out and be around people,” remembers Ekvern-Jamme.

“Just hanging out at home and I think I forgot what day it was,” says Gideon Orozco, thinking back to a year ago.

Whether people are catching flights or catching rays this long weekend, one thing people remain excited about is the opportunity to see their loved ones.

“This weekend I plan to go see my grandparents and then have fun with my family,” says Eau Claire resident Calvin Edison.

Taking on a return to normalcy at their own pace in the Chippewa Valley.

“I don’t have to always fear the mask, but I like to put it on because it makes me feel safe,” says Orozco.

The roaring ’20′s are back.

