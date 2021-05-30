Advertisement

Aurora, IL woman arrested for OWI 4th offense

(KCRG)
By Jonathan Fortier
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Aurora, Illinois woman is arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence 4th offense.

Troopers say 61-year-old Youa Vang Yang was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 90 near milepost 57 Saturday evening.

Upon contact, the trooper observed multiple signs of impairment.

After field testing, Yang was taken into custody.

