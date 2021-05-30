Advertisement

Brewers sweep Nationals in day-night doubleheader

Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia, right, is greeted near home plate by Christian Yelich (22)...
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia, right, is greeted near home plate by Christian Yelich (22) after hitting a two-run home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin during the first inning of game one of a baseball doubleheader, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Washington. Yelich scored on the home run. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Luis Urías went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, including the tiebreaking double in a four-run sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 6-2 to sweep a day-night doubleheader.

Leadoff batter Kolten Wong also had three hits and drove in two runs for the Brewers in the nightcap. Lorenzo Cain was 3 for 3 and scored twice. Freddy Peralta pitched his first major league complete game in the opener, going all seven innings in a 4-1 victory. Milwaukee is two games over .500 for the first time since May 13.

The Nationals dropped to 21-27 and are last in the NL East following a three-game losing streak. Washington is 0-5 in seven-inning games this season.

