Cyclists take to Chippewa County for annual Century Ride

Bicycles at the Chippewa Valley Century Ride in Chippewa Falls, Wis.
Bicycles at the Chippewa Valley Century Ride in Chippewa Falls, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Sunday’s rain didn’t keep people from biking for a good cause at the annual Chippewa Valley Century Ride.

The event raises money for local charities including local boys and girl scout troops, Feed My People Food Bank and local homeless shelters.

Riders could choose from several courses taking them through Chippewa County ranging from 35-100 miles. All courses started at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

Despite the rainy weather, Michael Buchmann, one of the event’s organizers, estimated there were about 650 participants, which is typical for the event.

“People love riding their bikes, they love this ride,” he said. “It’s a well organized ride, courses are well marked. The riders just love to go out and then we come back in here and we have fun with beer and brats and a nice meal at the end.”

Buchmann said this year’s event raised about $15,000.

