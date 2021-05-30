Advertisement

Eau Claire Rotary Club donates game tables to parks

A game table at McDonough Park the Rotary Club of Eau Claire recently donated in Eau Claire, Wis.
By Max Cotton
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People can play checkers or chess now at McDonough and Fairfax Parks.

The Rotary Club of Eau Claire recently donated five game tables with checkerboards as a service project. Three are at McDonough park in the Active Aging Area. The other two are at Fairfax Park near the pool.

Eau Claire Rotary Club President Dennis Vanden Bloomen said the service project cost about $8,000.

“You can actually play some games and do some nice things like that,” he said. “So, yeah, it’s just going to be great. It’s a great feeling when you can do a project like that for your local community.”

Vanden Bloomen said the tables are ADA accessible.

They’re free for anyone to use.

Vanden Bloomen also said a future Eau Claire Rotary Club service project will be buying books for the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.

