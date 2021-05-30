Advertisement

Feds: Unemployment fraud suspect tried to bilk IRS of $1.6M

By Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a suspended Nigerian government official accused of stealing $350,000 from Washington state as part of a massive pandemic-related fraud also sought to bilk the Internal Revenue Service of nearly $1.6 million.

Abidemi Rufai was arrested May 14 as he tried to travel from New York to Nigeria.

He is accused of using stolen identities to take more than $350,000 as Washington tried to rush unemployment benefits out during the pandemic.

Prosecutors said Friday an email account associated with Rufai was used to file 652 fraudulent tax returns, seeking $1.6 million in refunds, from 2016 to 2019.

An attorney for Rufai declined to comment to The Seattle Times.

