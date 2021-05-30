Local colleges shine in DIII Track & Field National Championship

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds continued their fantastic history at the 2021 DIII Track & Field National Championship over the weekend.

On the Men’s side of things, the Blugolds finished in 2nd place with a total of 49 points. Wartburg came in first with 54 points.

UW-La Crosse also finished the years strong with a 5th place finish while UW-Stout came in tied for 8th.

The Blugolds Women’s team also had a strong showing coming in 10th place with 23 points while UW-La Crosse comes in 2nd with 56 points as Loras Colleges beats them out for first with 58 points.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.