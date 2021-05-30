Man in custody after standoff with Winona Police

WINONA, Minn. (WEAU)- A man is now in custody after barricading himself inside a home in the 650 block of 7th Street in Winona.

Police said they arrived at the home around 8 p.m. on Saturday to arrest the man on multiple charges including false imprisonment, terroristic threats and domestic assault.

When confronted, the man ran further inside the house.

As officers waited for backup, the man began setting parts of the house on fire. Police said he made threats toward law enforcement as well.

In a Sunday morning update, authorities said the man had been apprehended.

UPDATE on the ongoing incident, the suspect is in custody. Posted by Winona Police Department on Sunday, May 30, 2021

