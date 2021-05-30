Advertisement

Sweep: Bucks oust Heat 120-103, roll into Round 2

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, right, shakes hands with Khris Middleton during the second...
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, right, shakes hands with Khris Middleton during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) - Turns out, there was a reason the Milwaukee Bucks weren’t worried about a playoff rematch with the Miami Heat in Round 1 this year. The last four games proved why.

Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double and the Bucks swept the Heat to become the first team to advance in this year’s NBA playoffs. They beat the Heat 120-103 to finish off the best-of-seven series over last season’s Eastern Conference champions.

Bam Adebayo scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Miami, which got 18 points from Kendrick Nunn and a triple-double from Jimmy Butler.

