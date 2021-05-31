Advertisement

Death of infant in Fond du Lac County being investigated

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in Monday morning from a home in the...
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in Monday morning from a home in the Township of Calumet.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-month-old boy in Fond du Lac County after receiving a call that the child was not breathing and non-responsive.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in Monday morning from a home in the Township of Calumet. The 911 dispatcher helped the caller perform CPR. Authorities and paramedics arrived but despite resuscitation efforts, the infant was pronounced dead. No other information was being immediately released.

