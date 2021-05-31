Advertisement

The Eau Claire Express will have Memorial Day home opener

The Eau Claire Express baseball team
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Express baseball team will be coming back this year after taking the 2020 season off because of COVID-19.

Fans will be allowed in the stands this year, with some COVID-19 safety guidelines in place. There will be encouraged social distancing and masks are strongly recommended. There will be capacity restrictions, but even so, the team is excited to get back out on the field.

“We have 50 percent capacity, so we have quite a few people who are really excited to be here so that helps. Hopefully we get to that 50 percent and enjoy the game,” head coach Dale Varsho said.

The 2021 players received their jerseys today at Carson park. Starting pitcher Conner Mackay says he’s excited to be here.

“It’s a big honor, there’s a lot of great pitchers on this team and I think we’re all going to get an opportunity. That’s why we’re here this summer but I think just opening up and having that big adrenaline rush, I can’t wait,” Mackay said.

The team is gearing up for their home opener against the Rochester Honkers. The game is on Memorial Day, May 31st, at 7:05 p.m. at Carson Park. For more information, click here.

Aurora, IL woman arrested for OWI 4th offense

