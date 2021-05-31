Eau Claire Memorial Day parade and program honoring veterans

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire had its Memorial Day parade after not being able to hold one last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The parade started at Wilson park and ended at Owen park.

Various organizations participated in the parade. Even though there weren’t as many participants this year, organizers were still happy with the 30 that did participate considering everything that has happened over the past year.

“We normally have about 45. We had 15 less so we did really well during a year when we have COVID,” Wisconsin Education Association Council President Ron Martin said.

Martin is happy to see so many people come out to support the men and women who served our country.

“Eau Claire has a long rich history of supporting Memorial Day and Veterans Day so it was really good to see so many people out and to have so many people participate in the program,” Martin said.

The program that followed the parade featured guest speakers, gun salutes and more. There was also a portion where Martin and Kaye Olson, Vice President of the patriot council, read off the names of local men and women who served and are no longer with us. Throughout the reading of the names, members of the Girl Scouts of America placed flags on crosses. The various crosses had the duration of different wars and conflicts on them.

Olson was happy to see so many people come out.

“How awesome to see all the people come out and watch the parade and pay honor to everyone that have fallen and those veterans that are still here. it gives a person a warm heart,” Olson said.

Organizers believe there were about 2 thousand people in attendance for the parade and program collectively.

