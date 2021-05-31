Advertisement

Future Minnesota transportation plans include more safe walking spaces

The plan creates more safe spaces for pedestrians along state roads and highways.
The plan creates more safe spaces for pedestrians along state roads and highways.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota transportation officials have come up with a 20-year plan that they hope will encourage more walking by creating more safe spaces for pedestrians along state roads and highways.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation Statewide Pedestrian System Plan has taken two years and cost roughly $600,000 to complete. The report included public input.

Many who participated said they supported improved pedestrian crossings, more trees, benches and other amenities and separate paths for walkers and bicyclists. The survey also found that fewer than a third of respondents said they walk “at least a few times a week.” Transportation officials said they want to see that double to 60%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Nashville, Tennessee, store named Hatwrks after the...
Protest held over Tenn. store’s ‘not vaccinated’ yellow star badges
Leonhard's jersey from his time as a Wisconsin Badger is now on display at a museum in Rusk...
From Tony, WI to the NFL: The story of Rusk Co.’s favorite son
House fire in Sparta kills more than two dozen dogs, two cats.
House fire in Sparta leaves 26 dogs, 2 cats dead
Aurora, IL woman arrested for OWI 4th offense
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend

Latest News

Petenwell Dam (2018)
May 31 is Dam Safety Awareness Day in Wisconsin
Fawns should be left alone, says the Wisconsin DNR, unless they are in a dangerous place, such...
DNR: In most cases, leave fawns alone
Stamps are attached to envelopes Friday, May 28, 2021, in Washington.
Postal Service looks to raise first-class stamp to 58 cents
Rachel M. Konieczny
Woman gets 18 months prison for role in illegal daycare operation