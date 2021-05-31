Advertisement

House fire in Sparta leaves 26 dogs, 2 cats dead

House fire in Sparta kills more than two dozen dogs, two cats.
House fire in Sparta kills more than two dozen dogs, two cats.(Sparta Area Fire District)
By Carla Rogner
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - More than two dozen pets died after a house fire in Sparta Sunday afternoon.

The Sparta Area Fire District responded to the house fire at 4401 County Highway I at 3:41 p.m. after a passerby reported heavy smoke coming from the home.

When firefighters and sheriff’s deputies arrived they discovered the owners were not home but found several dogs inside in kennels.

Fire Chief Mike Arnold says 14 dogs, 12 puppies and 2 cats died from smoke inhalation. Several dogs in outside kennels were unharmed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Driver's Training
DMV considers making road test waiver permanent
Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Nashville, Tennessee, store named Hatwrks after the...
Protest held over Tenn. store’s ‘not vaccinated’ yellow star badges
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge
Aurora, IL woman arrested for OWI 4th offense

Latest News

The Eau Claire Express baseball team
The Eau Claire Express will have Memorial Day home opener
SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (5/30/21)
Bicycles at the Chippewa Valley Century Ride in Chippewa Falls, Wis.
Cyclists take to Chippewa County for annual Century Ride
A game table at McDonough Park the Rotary Club of Eau Claire recently donated in Eau Claire, Wis.
Eau Claire Rotary Club donates game tables to parks