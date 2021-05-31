Monroe County landowners agree to preserve over 100 acres

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Over 100 acres of land in Monroe County will be forever protected thanks to an agreement with a pair of landowners and the Mississippi Valley Conservancy.

Executive Director of the Conservancy Carol Abrahamzon says the nonprofit follows a simple mission statement.

“Preserve the land today so it is always here for tomorrow,” Abrahamzon expressed.

The Conservancy works with landowners in the Coulee Region who want their land to remain intact.

“We put that permanent protection from development on the land, and then they can rest assured that if they were farming it, it can always be farmland, if they were restoring a prairie or they were working in their forestland that it will always be taken care of,” Abrahamzon detailed.

Pete and Ginny Quirin of Monroe County agreed to a conservation easement to preserve the tranquility of their land.

“It’s really serene and there’s a lot of solitude and just peace and quiet,” Pete Quirin added.

Originally, Diane and Charles Canniff signed a conservation agreement on their 88 acres last year.

The Canniffs then sold their land to the Quirins, who agreed to attach their 22 acres to the agreement to preserve a total of 110 acres in Monroe County.

Pete says his goal is to get others to consider conservation.

“The more I work with it the more I sense that this is just a drop in the bucket of what we need to be doing,” Pete said. “We need to expand, so part of my mission I think now is to try to convince the neighbors that it will work for them.”

Abrahamzon adds that the pandemic also highlighted the uplifting role that natural spaces can have on our daily lives.

“We all, I think, in this past year can really appreciate that we have places to go hiking, to enjoy quiet recreation out on the land that brings us some peace, some health of mind, some health of body,” Abrahamzon said.

Anyone interested in learning more about conservation easements with the Mississippi Valley Conservancy can visit its website for more information.

