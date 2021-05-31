Advertisement

Agent to AP: Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from French Open

Tennis player Naomi Osaka says on Twitter “the best thing for the tournament” is if she...
Tennis player Naomi Osaka says on Twitter “the best thing for the tournament” is if she withdraws from the French Open.(Source: CNN/file)
By HOWARD FENDRICH
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(AP) - Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday and wrote on Twitter that she would be taking a break from competition, a dramatic turn of events for a four-time Grand Slam champion who also said she has “suffered long bouts of depression.”

Osaka’s agent, Stuart Duguid, confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that the world’s No. 2-ranked tennis player was pulling out before her second-round match at the clay-court tournament in Paris.

A spokeswoman for the tournament said the French Open was not aware that Osaka had formally withdrawn from the field.

