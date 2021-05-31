Advertisement

Postal Service looks to raise first-class stamp to 58 cents

Stamps are attached to envelopes Friday, May 28, 2021, in Washington.
Stamps are attached to envelopes Friday, May 28, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service wants to raises rates on first-class stamps from 55 cents to 58 cents as part of a host of price hikes and service changes designed to reduce debt for the beleaguered agency.

The changes, which will take effect Aug. 29, include price hikes for first-class mail, magazines and marketing mailers.

The price hikes are part of Postmaster General’s Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan for the agency, which faces an estimated $160 billion in operating losses over the next decade.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

