Seven-day new COVID-19 case average falls to lowest level since April 2020 in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting Monday that the seven-day new COVID-19 case average in Wisconsin has fallen to 225 cases, the lowest seven-day average since April 25 of last year.

Additionally, the DHS is reporting 42% of Wisconsin residents have completed the vaccination series, with an expected bump in numbers coming this week as 12- to 15-year-olds are eligible for second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the only vaccine approved for children ages 12 to 17. The eligibility date for the second dose is Thursday, June 3.

The state is also reporting four new deaths due to COVID-19.

Today's #COVID19_WI update, and a thank you for doing your part to #StopTheSpread. Please continue to protect yourself and your community: https://t.co/R46klg8nRD pic.twitter.com/t4dIviiaAl — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) May 31, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

In the first COVID-19 update from state health officials since Friday, another 15,000 people completed their vaccination series to ward off the disease caused by the coronavirus. Now, 42% of the state’s population is inoculated among 47.8% of the state’s population that’s received at least one shot.

Weekly numbers of vaccinations continued to decline. Preliminary numbers from the state Department of Health Services find 102,727 doses were administered last Monday through Sunday, the lowest since the week of January 10 when access to the vaccine was severely restricted by age or profession. It was the 7th straight week of decline.

Don’t be surprised if there’s little change soon after the holiday weekend, but we could see a jump in the number of people fully vaccinated later this week. That’s when the first 12- to 15-year-olds to get vaccinated become eligible for their second dose.

Vaccines for that age group started three weeks ago this Thursday. Within two days, 1 in 100 received their first shot. A week later, it was nearly 1 in 10. Today, it’s nearly 1 in 5. They all received the Pfizer vaccine, the only vaccine approved so far for their age group, which goes 3 weeks between doses.

So far, 2,785,203 Wisconsinites received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 2,443,103 completed the regimen, whether it’s the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

WISCONSIN:

ALLOCATED: 5,328,515 (from 5/25)

ADMINISTERED: 5,163,783

PFIZER: 2,789,066

MODERNA: 2,166,108

JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 208,432

FIRST DOSE: 2,785,203 (47.8%)

FULLY VACCINATED: 2,443,103 (42.0%)

WESTERN WISCONSIN:

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 51,579 (49.3%) FULLY VACCINATED: 47,120 (45.0%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 28,383 (43.9%) FULLY VACCINATED: 26,154 (40.4%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 63,956 (54.2%) FULLY VACCINATED: 57,024 (48.3%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 17,213 (37.9%) FULLY VACCINATED: 15,492 (34.1%)

Eau Claire and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 82 new COVID-19 cases Monday, marking the second day in a row with cases reported lower than 100. More than 610,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by DHS to date.

The seven day rolling average continues to soar downward, now sitting at 225 cases. The last time the seven-day rolling average was this low was on April 25 at 224 cases.

Health officials add that four people have died Monday from COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths in Wisconsin up to 7,078.

WISCONSIN:

POSITIVE: 610,166 (+82)

DEATHS: 7,078 (0)

7-DAY AVERAGE (BY TEST): 1.8%

WESTERN WISCONSIN:

EAU CLAIRE CO.: 11,599 (+1 from Fri.)

CHIPPEWA CO.: 7,470 (+2 from Fri.)

LA CROSSE CO.: 12,809 (0 from Fri.)

DUNN CO.: 4,684 (0)

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association, which reported current hospitalizations for COVID-19 fell below 200 on Sunday for the first time since March 21 to 195. On Monday, that number fell again, to 186, a decrease of nine. In addition, the number of total ICU patients across the state dropped by one during the past 24 hours from 75 to 74.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

