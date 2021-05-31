Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Brookfield man

Anyone with information on Herbert Schmiedel and his whereabouts is asked to call the Town of...
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOWN OF BROOKFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - A Silver Alert has been issued by the Wisconsin Department of Justice on Monday for an 89-year-old man from southeastern Wisconsin.

According to the Town of Brookfield Police Department, Herbert Aurther Schmiedel is missing and believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Schmiedel was last seen at his home in Brookfield, located in Waukesha Co., Monday morning, and is driving a gray 2005 Mercury Montego with a black rag top and no known destination. The Wisconsin license plate number of the vehicle is ABS-5583.

Schmiedel is described as 5′2″ tall and 150 pounds, with white hair that is slightly combed over. He was last seen wearing a black striped golf shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information on Herbert Schmiedel and his whereabouts is asked to call the Town of Brookfield Police Department at 262-796-3798.

