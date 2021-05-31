Advertisement

The Chippewa Valley Railroad is back open

Chippewa Valley Railroad
Chippewa Valley Railroad(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Railroad at Carson Park is open again to the public. Last year it was not open due to the coronavirus pandemic and health concerns.

Memorial Day was their opening day and people of all ages showed up to take the 10-minute scenic ride.

“There’s plenty of adults that ride the train we run probably 50 percent adults. it’s often parents or grandparents with a grandchild or something and we get a lot of just couples that have no children riding the train,” Dave Peterson from the Chippewa Valley Railroad Association said.

The are two trains that you can board and they are operated by volunteers from the railroad association.

The trains will operate every Sunday through Labor day and will be open for the 4th of July.

For pricing information and additional information on the Chippewa Valley Railroad Association, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonhard's jersey from his time as a Wisconsin Badger is now on display at a museum in Rusk...
From Tony, WI to the NFL: The story of Rusk Co.’s favorite son
House fire in Sparta kills more than two dozen dogs, two cats.
House fire in Sparta leaves 26 dogs, 2 cats dead
Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Nashville, Tennessee, store named Hatwrks after the...
Protest held over Tenn. store’s ‘not vaccinated’ yellow star badges
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Aurora, IL woman arrested for OWI 4th offense

Latest News

Conserving Land in the Coulee Region (5/31/21)
Conserving Land in the Coulee Region (5/31/21)
The seven-day new COVID-19 case average in Wisconsin has fallen to 225 cases, the lowest...
Seven-day new COVID-19 case average falls to lowest level since April 2020 in Wisconsin
Eau Claire Memorial Day Parade (5/31/21)
Eau Claire Memorial Day Parade (5/31/21)
Eau Claire Memorial Day Parade and program
Eau Claire Memorial Day parade and program honoring veterans