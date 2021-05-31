The Chippewa Valley Railroad is back open

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Railroad at Carson Park is open again to the public. Last year it was not open due to the coronavirus pandemic and health concerns.

Memorial Day was their opening day and people of all ages showed up to take the 10-minute scenic ride.

“There’s plenty of adults that ride the train we run probably 50 percent adults. it’s often parents or grandparents with a grandchild or something and we get a lot of just couples that have no children riding the train,” Dave Peterson from the Chippewa Valley Railroad Association said.

The are two trains that you can board and they are operated by volunteers from the railroad association.

The trains will operate every Sunday through Labor day and will be open for the 4th of July.

For pricing information and additional information on the Chippewa Valley Railroad Association, click here.

