Ashley Furniture to open facility in Chippewa Falls, add 200 jobs

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Ashley Furniture announced Tuesday, June 1 it plans to open a new facility in Chippewa Falls, creating 200 jobs.

The company says hiring started in May, with production set to begin in June. The jobs will include new manufacturing and office positions. The 127,000 square foot facility will be located at 925 First Avenue and will serve as an upholstery furniture manufacturing site. The Chippewa Falls site will work in coordination with Ashley’s Arcadia facility.

“The high demand for furniture has led us to increase our manufacturing operations which supports brick-and-mortar retail, as well as our e-commerce growth. We couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Chippewa Falls community; with a rich history and many other Wisconsin-based businesses in the surrounding area, we feel right at home,” said Todd Wanek, President and CEO, Ashley Furniture Industries.

To learn more about Ashley Furniture Industries and view job openings in Chippewa Falls, click HERE.

