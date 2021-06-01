Advertisement

Ashley Furniture to open facility in Chippewa Falls, add 200 jobs

(Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Ashley Furniture announced Tuesday, June 1 it plans to open a new facility in Chippewa Falls, creating 200 jobs.

The company says hiring started in May, with production set to begin in June. The jobs will include new manufacturing and office positions. The 127,000 square foot facility will be located at 925 First Avenue and will serve as an upholstery furniture manufacturing site. The Chippewa Falls site will work in coordination with Ashley’s Arcadia facility.

“The high demand for furniture has led us to increase our manufacturing operations which supports brick-and-mortar retail, as well as our e-commerce growth. We couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Chippewa Falls community; with a rich history and many other Wisconsin-based businesses in the surrounding area, we feel right at home,” said Todd Wanek, President and CEO, Ashley Furniture Industries.

To learn more about Ashley Furniture Industries and view job openings in Chippewa Falls, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chicken Chaser's Bar & Grill in Fall Creek caught on fire Tuesday morning, June 1, 2021.
Downtown Fall Creek bar catches on fire Tuesday morning
Rachel M. Konieczny
Woman gets 4 years prison for role in illegal daycare operation
House fire in Sparta kills more than two dozen dogs, two cats.
House fire in Sparta leaves 26 dogs, 2 cats dead
The Montana deputies, who were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, found a 19-year-old...
Intruder drunkenly breaks into Airbnb filled with deputies
A group of cows are credited with stopping a long car chase that began in Barron Co., on May...
Deputies: Cows come to the rescue in long Wisconsin chase

Latest News

The La Crosse Loggers prepare to welcome fans on Wednesday
La Crosse Loggers making final preparations for home opener
The daily number of new COVID-19 cases hasn’t been reported lower since March 19, 2020.
New COVID-19 cases fall to lowest rates since March of 2020 in Wisconsin
Clearwater Paper plant in Neenah
Neenah paper mill with about 300 employees to shut down
Eau Claire Police Department officers Ellen Scott (left) and Tom Xiong have been selected as...
Two new school resource officers selected for ECASD