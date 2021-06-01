CARE PARTNERS – MEMORY CARE OF ALTOONA

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Care Partners Memory Care staff of Altoona for the Sunshine Award. They went above and beyond while taking care of our mother and my father’s wife of 69 years. They were there as caregivers & friends to our family. They made Ellen Heimans passing so much easier for her and her family. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts!

Debra Havens

