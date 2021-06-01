Advertisement

CARE PARTNERS – MEMORY CARE OF ALTOONA

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Care Partners Memory Care staff of Altoona for the Sunshine Award. They went above and beyond while taking care of our mother and my father’s wife of 69 years.  They were there as caregivers & friends to our family. They made Ellen Heimans passing so much easier for her and her family.  We thank you from the bottom of our hearts!

Debra Havens

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel M. Konieczny
Woman gets 4 years prison for role in illegal daycare operation
House fire in Sparta kills more than two dozen dogs, two cats.
House fire in Sparta leaves 26 dogs, 2 cats dead
The Montana deputies, who were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, found a 19-year-old...
Intruder drunkenly breaks into Airbnb filled with deputies
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Leonhard's jersey from his time as a Wisconsin Badger is now on display at a museum in Rusk...
From Tony, WI to the NFL: The story of Rusk Co.’s favorite son

Latest News

A family ridng a tandem bike through Phoenix Park.
Slim Your Screen Time challenge to begin June 1
Harvest of the Month-Lettuce
Harvest of the Month-Lettuce
Diaper Drive raises $39,000 and more than 21,000 diapers for Junior League of Eau Claire
Diaper Drive raises $39K for Chippewa Valley families
DIANE SCHMIDT, SUE SOCKNESS, PAULA JOHNSON