Advertisement

China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first

The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first...
The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the government said Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and is in stable condition, the National Health Commission said on its website.

No human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere, the commission said.

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” its statement said. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel M. Konieczny
Woman gets 4 years prison for role in illegal daycare operation
House fire in Sparta kills more than two dozen dogs, two cats.
House fire in Sparta leaves 26 dogs, 2 cats dead
The Montana deputies, who were in Milwaukee for emergency vehicle training, found a 19-year-old...
Intruder drunkenly breaks into Airbnb filled with deputies
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Leonhard's jersey from his time as a Wisconsin Badger is now on display at a museum in Rusk...
From Tony, WI to the NFL: The story of Rusk Co.’s favorite son

Latest News

The measure may be blocked only temporarily, as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to call a...
Texas Democrats walk out to block restrictive voting bill
The two sides are far apart on the issue, including the top line cost. The White House sits at...
Biden honors veterans on Memorial Day as infrastructure talks loom
For decades after the 1921 massacre, victims and their descendants have called for reparations....
Fight for justice continues for Tulsa Massacre victims
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers